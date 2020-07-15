Senate Committee Moves Bill Requiring Pipeline Companies To Make Emergency Plans Available

House Bill 2293 (Quinn-R-Delaware) that requires pipeline companies to make emergency response plans available to the Public Utility Commission, the PA Emergency Management Agency and county emergency management director where the pipeline is located.
This legislation, along with legislation introduced by Sen. Andrew Dinniman (D-Chester)-- Senate Bill 258 which would also address emergency response to a pipeline explosion or leak-- have been languishing in the House and Senate for a long time.
Sen. Dinniman told the Committee he would be attempting to amend his bill into House Bill 2293 as it most through the full Senate.
There are no fewer than 20 House and Senate bills stuck in the General Assembly-- all of them bipartisan-- to address a variety of pipeline issues. And they’ve been stuck for years. Read more here.
Sen. Tommy Tomlinson (R-Bucks) serves as Majority Chair of the Consumer Protection Committee and can be contacted by calling 717-787-5072 or sending email to: rtomlinson@pasen.gov. Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh) serves as Minority Chair and can be contacted by calling 717-787-4236 or sending email to: boscola@pasenate.com.
(Photo: Energy Transfer Partners Revolution Pipeline explosion in 2018. The pipeline was brand new. Read more here.)
