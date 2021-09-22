House Committee Meets Sept. 27 On Bill To End Rulemaking, Public Participation During Certain Declared Emergencies

The bill would apply to emergencies involving the statewide closure of any government offices or businesses for more than five days.
Sen. Yaw was prompted to introduce the legislation because he wanted to kill the regulation reducing carbon pollution from power plants consistent with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative moved forward during the COVID pandemic.
“At the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, agency staff is continuing to press forward on regulations to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative despite concerns echoing across the state that this program will do irreparable harm to Pennsylvania’s economy,” said Sen. Yaw. “Pennsylvanians deserve an Executive Branch that is focused on their wellbeing in its totality – in their health, safety and prosperity. During this time, Pennsylvanians shouldn’t have to wonder what schemes their government is advancing while they struggle to make ends meet.”
With changes made to the state constitution, emergency declarations are stopped and started at the whim of the Senate and House potentially causing even more chaos in public participation and rulemaking.
The meeting will be held in Room 205 Ryan Building starting at 8:00 a.m. Click Here to watch it live.
Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) serves as Majority Chair of the House State Government Committee and can be contacted by calling 717-783-2655 or sending email to: sgrove@pahousegop.com. Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Mifflin) serves as Minority Chair and can be contacted by calling 717-783-9473 or sending email to: sconklin@pahouse.net.[Posted: September 22, 2021] PA Environment Digest
