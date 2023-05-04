Environmental Groups Circulate Petition Asking Dept. of Health, University Of Pittsburgh For Update On Studies Of Health Impacts Of Oil & Gas Industrial Facilities

In November 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf committed to spending $3 million on a pair of studies to explore the potential health impacts of oil and gas development after families impacted by rare childhood cancers demanded that the state investigate the cause of an apparent increase in rare childhood cancers in communities experiencing shale gas development.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health chose the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health to undertake the studies
The data collection for these studies concluded in September 2022. The University of Pittsburgh's public-facing website for the studies has not been updated since then.
In early October 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the University of Pittsburgh publicly backed out of a public forum to discuss the progress and process of the studies.
Unfortunately, the Department of Health has failed to provide any update on the status of the studies since it declined to participate in the forum.
"The residents of the eight-county region included in the study deserve a status update regarding these taxpayer-funded studies designed to examine potential health impacts of human exposure to environmental risk factors, such as oil and gas development.
"We believe this update is an important step for community inclusion in the research process and that it will strengthen relations with the public, making it easier for researchers to communicate and conduct outreach around the studies' results."
Click Here to sign on to the petition and for more information.
Visit the University of Pittsburgh’s PA Health And Environment Study webpage for available information on these studies.
[Posted: May 4, 2023]
