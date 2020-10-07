House Committee Hearing Oct. 21 On Bipartisan Bill To Authorize Utilities To Establish Local Solar Energy Subscriber Programs

The House Consumer Affairs Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing October 21 on House Bill 1970 (Mizgorski-R-Allegheny) authorizing electric utilities to establish local solar energy subscriber programs (sponsor summary).
“The number of customers who would like to purchase solar energy is on the rise. However, those who live in apartment buildings or in a location that is not conducive to solar energy production, are currently not able to participate in Pennsylvania’s growing solar economy,” said Rep. Lori Mizgorski, prime sponsor of the bill. “There are also many others who wish to participate, but lack the financial resources required for rooftop solar installations.
“My bill eliminates these barriers and provides all customers with the opportunity to purchase solar energy from local solar projects, located right here in Pennsylvania. By providing all customers with the opportunity to choose solar power, we expand the reach of renewable energy into all communities.”
On September 1, the Committee held a hearing on another bipartisan local solar energy bill-- House Bill 531 (Kaufer-R-Luzerne)-- which would establish a community solar energy program allowing neighbors, businesses, farms, and other community members to directly participate in and receive the benefits from a solar project connected to their local electric distribution company’s grid.
There is an estimated $2 billion in private investment waiting for this community solar bill to pass the General Assembly.
The House is now only scheduled to be in session October 19, 20, 21 and November 10 and then adjourn for the year. Bills then die and start over in January.
The hearing will be held in Room 205 Ryan Building starting at 10:00 a.m. Click Here to watch online.
Rep. Brad Roae (R-Crawford) serves as Majority Chair of the Committee and can be contacted by calling 717-787-2353 or sending email to: broae@pahousegop.com. Rep. Robert Matzie (D-Beaver) serves as Minority Chair and can be contacted by calling 717-787-4444 or sending email to: rmatzie@pahouse.net.
(Photo: Keystone Solar Farm in Lancaster County, Community Energy.)
