Feb. 5 Hearing Set By House Environmental Committee On Bill To Take Away DEP’s Authority To Enact Any Program To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

On February 5, the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on House Bill 2025 (Struzzi-R-Indiana) which would take away the authority of DEP to adopt any program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The legislation, and a companion bill in the Senate-- Senate Bill 950 (Pittman-R-Indiana), would prohibit DEP from adopting any program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions unless specifically authorized by the General Assembly.
The operative bill language reads-- “Prohibition.— Except for a measure that is required by Federal law, the department may not adopt a measure or take any other action that is designed to abate, control or limit carbon dioxide emissions, including an action to join or participate in a State or regional greenhouse gas cap-and-trade program, including the RGGI, nor may the department establish a greenhouse gas cap-and-trade program, unless the General Assembly specifically authorizes such a measure or action by statute that is enacted on or after the effective date of this section.”
The legislation was introduced in response to an executive order Gov. Wolf signed in October directing DEP to join the interstate Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through a regulation adopted by the Environmental Quality Board.
RGGI is a market-based cap-and-invest by northeast states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
The language would also preclude another Gov. Wolf climate initiative-- his announced intention to be part of the Northeast Regional Transportation and Climate Initiative that would establish a regional cap-and-trade greenhouse gas reduction program covering vehicle fuels. Click Here for more.
Republican legislators believe putting a price on carbon through these programs will have a significant, detrimental impact on the state’s economy and on the coal industry. Click Here for more.
On January 16, Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler), Majority Chair, House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, sent a letter to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Executive Committee saying Pennsylvania has a “rogue Governor” who lacks the authority to make Pennsylvania part of the RGGI initiative without legislative approval. Click Here for more.
The meeting will be held in Room 205 in the Ryan Office Building starting at 9:00 a.m. Click Here to watch the hearing live online.
Rep. Daryl Metcalfe (R-Butler) serves as Majority Chair of the House Environmental Committee and can be contacted by calling 717-783-1707 or sending email to: dmetcalf@pahousegop.com. Rep. Greg Vitali (D-Delaware) serves as Minority Chair and can be contacted by calling 717-787-7647 or sending email to: gvitali@pahouse.net.
To learn more about Pennsylvania’s climate-related initiatives, visit DEP’s Climate Change webpage.
